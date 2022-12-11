National Pension Service Has $123.66 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,237 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Duke Energy worth $123,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 89.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

