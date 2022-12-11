National Pension Service Has $193.59 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,832 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $193,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.94 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

