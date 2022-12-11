National Pension Service Has $362.93 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,284 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Eli Lilly and worth $362,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 62.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 565,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,215,000 after buying an additional 216,619 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 368,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 65.6% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average is $327.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.