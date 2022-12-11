National Pension Service Purchases 44,997 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,997 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $304,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.27. The firm has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

