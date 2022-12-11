National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,046 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $129,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

