NCM Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $153.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.06. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

