NCM Capital Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.