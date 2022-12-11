NCM Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 778.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 89,497 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $884,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $218.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

