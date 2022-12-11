NCM Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NCM Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Burney Co. boosted its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $196.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.