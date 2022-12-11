Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 1,445 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2,064.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average is $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

