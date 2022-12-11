Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,362 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 338.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for about 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.34.

Splunk Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Splunk

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.17. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

