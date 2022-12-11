Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $362,000 Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,918,000 after purchasing an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,699,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,463,000 after purchasing an additional 334,337 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

