Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $194,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after acquiring an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

