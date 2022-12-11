Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $239,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,374,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,888,000 after buying an additional 3,950,881 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after buying an additional 826,434 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in UGI by 1,907.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,758.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

