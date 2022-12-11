Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $246,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

