Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,544 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Clorox makes up 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.78 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

