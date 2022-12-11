Neo One Day Trading Volume Tops $91.08 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $514.31 million and approximately $91.08 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.29 or 0.00042551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
