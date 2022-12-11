Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NVCN opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

