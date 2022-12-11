Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $83.43 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $83.43 million and $4.36 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,129.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00452626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.54 or 0.00884646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00111738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00626208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00259256 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.