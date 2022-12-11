Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $116.58 on Thursday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Nestlé by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 61,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nestlé by 18.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

