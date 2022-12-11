New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 23.0% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Stories

