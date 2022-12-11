NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,888.07 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, NFT has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $729,266.17 and $12,888.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00011941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01981671 USD and is up 13.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,923.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

