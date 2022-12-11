Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 17,607 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 471,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 19.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.6% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 91,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

