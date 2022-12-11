Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.56% of Nordson worth $65,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Stock Down 0.7 %

Nordson Dividend Announcement

NDSN stock opened at $232.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.69. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $271.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

