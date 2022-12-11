NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.71. 214,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,502 shares of company stock valued at $663,637 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

