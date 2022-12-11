NSUR COIN (NSUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.60 Million

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $33,698.26 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

