Nutriband (NTRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 321.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NTRB opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Nutriband has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Rating ) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.22% of Nutriband worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.