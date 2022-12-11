Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $74.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

