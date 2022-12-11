OKB (OKB) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $13.35 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $21.23 or 0.00123584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OKB Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply to 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

