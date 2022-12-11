Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 1,525 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,431,000 after acquiring an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

