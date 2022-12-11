Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $1.91 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

