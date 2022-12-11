Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $190,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,927,105 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $140,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

