Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 753 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

