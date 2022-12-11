Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Twilio were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Twilio by 450.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,617,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,398,000 after purchasing an additional 772,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $45.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $279.80.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.18.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

