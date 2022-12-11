Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 1,869 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SHW opened at $252.88 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

