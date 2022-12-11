Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 126 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Toro were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 625.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $110.19 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.93.

Toro Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,726. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.