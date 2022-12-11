Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 6,125 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 4.8% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $335.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $369.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

