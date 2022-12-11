Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 7,353 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after buying an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 64,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.