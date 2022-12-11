Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,162 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 180,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 527,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,058,000 after purchasing an additional 100,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $81.29.

