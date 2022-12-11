Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,979,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 620,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,454,000.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.