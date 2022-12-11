OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $170.00 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00007056 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $170.00 million and approximately $53.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001311 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00025466 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005231 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

