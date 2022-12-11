Ontology Gas (ONG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 1% against the dollar. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $86.44 million and $3.21 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05436027 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00510465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.56 or 0.30245296 BTC.

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,696,893 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.The Ontology Gas (ONG) is the token developed by to be the platform gas. Ontology uses a dual token (ONT and ONG) model. ONT is the coin and can be used for staking in consensus, whereas ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.The official Ontology Gas token ticker is “ONG” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.