Oppenheimer Cuts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $115.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.82.

Generac Price Performance

Generac stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. Generac has a 52 week low of $89.90 and a 52 week high of $377.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

