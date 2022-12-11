OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

