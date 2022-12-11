Oracle (ORCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. Oracle has set its Q2 guidance at $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oracle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13. Oracle has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

