Orbler Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $1.84 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be purchased for about $9.52 or 0.00055233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

