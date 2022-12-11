Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

