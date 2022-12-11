Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE PXT opened at C$18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.92 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.42%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. In other Parex Resources news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,921 shares of company stock worth $228,075.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.