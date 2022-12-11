Paysafe Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 13th (NYSE:PSFE)

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 13th.

Paysafe Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PSFE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

About Paysafe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paysafe by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 81,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,451,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.