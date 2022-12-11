Paysafe Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 13th (NYSE:PSFE)

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 13th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 13th.
Paysafe Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of PSFE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSFE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.57.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
