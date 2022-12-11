Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Cut by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $874,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 957.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,093,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $33.58 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

PBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

